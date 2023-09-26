BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI: Check date, time, venue, probable playing XI, weather, pitch report & head-to-head stats

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI: The final encounter of the three-match ODI series between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played on Tuesday, September 26, at the Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Bangladesh.

Rain washed out the first ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand after 33.4 overs. Lockie Ferguson-led New Zealand defeated Litton Das-led Bangladesh in the second ODI at the same venue by 86 runs.

Najmul Hossain Shanto will lead Bangladesh in their final ODI match against the Black Caps. They have rested Shakib Al Hasan and Litton Das for the upcoming game.

Here's everything you need to know about BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI.

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Match Details

Match: Bangladesh vs New Zealand, 3rd ODI Match, New Zealand Tour of Bangladesh 2023

Date: Tuesday, September 26

Time: 01:30 pm IST (02:00 pm local time)

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla Cricket Stadium, Mirpur in Dhaka, Bangladesh

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Towhid Hridoy, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Nasum Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand:

Finn Allen, CJ Bowes, HM Nicholls, WA Young, Rachin Ravindra, CE McConchie, Tom Blundell (wk), Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, LH Ferguson (c), KA Jamieson

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the day will be cloudy. Although there's a possibility of rain in the morning, the chances of rain washing out the march are low. The temperature will be around 34 degrees Celsius during the day, reducing to 30 degrees Celcius at night.

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Pitch Report

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium is a low-scoring pitch. It assists the slow bowlers as the match progresses. In the last game, New Zealand's leg spinner Ish Sodhi claimed six wickets to defend 254 runs by Bangladesh.

In the last five One Day International matches held at the venue, the team batting first has won three times. However, among the

BAN vs NZ 3rd ODI Head-to-Head

New Zealand and Bangladesh have faced each other in 40 ODI matches. Among them, New Zealand won 29, whereas Bangladesh emerged victorious in only ten games. One ODI match between Bangladesh and New Zealand ended in no result.

