BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: When and where to watch Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test LIVE in India

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Live Streaming: Bangladesh will clash with New Zealand in the second Test in Dhaka, seeking another all-round performance. If Bangladesh wins the second Test, it will be their first-ever series victory over New Zealand.

In the first Test, they defeated the Kiwis by 150 runs in Sylhet. Taijul Islam and Najmul Hossain gave excellent individual performances. However, Bangladesh's victory was a comprehensive team effort.

Mushfiqur Rehman and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed significant 50s. Shanto's third-innings hundred proved crucial for the team.

Meanwhile, New Zealand will try to bounce back for World Test Championship points. They've also never lost a series in Bangladesh. They have lost two of their last three Tests against these opponents, so they will want to make a statement.

The pitch at Sher-e-Bangla is likely to favour the spinners. However, there are chances that rain might play a spoilsport during the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test.

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details of Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test.

When is the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 1st Test match?

The 2nd match between Bangladesh and New Zealand will commence on Wednesday (Dec 6) and end on Sunday (Dec 10).

When will the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand start?

The second Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh will begin at 9:00 am IST on Wednesday (Dec 6).

Where will the 2nd Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand be played?

The second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand will happen at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Where can you watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test live telecast in India?

India will not televise the second Test match between Bangladesh and New Zealand.

How to watch the Bangladesh vs New Zealand 2nd Test live streaming in India?

Fans can watch the live streaming on the Fancode app. It will also be live-streamed on the Rabbitholebd Sports YouTube channel.

BAN vs NZ 2nd Test Probable Playing XI

Bangladesh:

Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shahadat Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam

New Zealand:

Devon Conway, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (capt), Ajaz Patel