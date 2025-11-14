/BAN vs IRE, 1st Test: Bangladesh beat Ireland by an innings and 47 runs, lead series 1-0

Bangladesh wrapped up a dominant innings-and-47-run victory over Ireland shortly after lunch on the fourth day of the Sylhet Test on Friday, sealing their 24th win in the format. Debutant left-arm spinner Hasan Murad starred with 4-60, while Taijul Islam finished with 3-84, including the final wicket of Barry McCarthy, as Ireland were dismissed for 254 in their second innings. Bangladesh had taken firm control of the game with a massive first-innings total of 587-8 declared in reply to Ireland's 286.

Ireland tried to unsettle the spinners after they resumed on Friday morning with an aggressive sweep-heavy approach. Andy McBrine resisted with a gritty 52 off 106 balls, his fifth Test half-century, but received little support until a late counterattack from McCarthy (25) and debutant Jordan Neil (36).

McCarthy and Neil added 54 runs for the ninth wicket to delay Bangladesh's victory charge. Murad, who took two wickets late on day three, returned to trap Irish captain Andy Balbirnie (38) with a full delivery.

Balbirnie, who did not bat on the third evening due to a finger injury, came in at number eight. The star for Bangladesh in the match was opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy who slammed a career-best 171.

Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto made 100, his eighth Test century and fourth as captain, equalling Mushfiqur Rahim's tally as Bangladesh skipper. Shadman Islam (80), Mominul Haque (80) and Liton Das (60) also contributed with the bat, while Humphreys finished with 5-170 -- his second five-wicket haul in as many Tests.

Captain Shanto hailed the strong start from his openers.

"The way everyone performed in this match, we're really happy. Especially the opening partnership -- it was tremendous," he said.

He also praised the 24-year-old Murad's impact on a placid surface.

"Murad waited for so long. He has been doing well in first-class cricket. He showed what a quality and exciting bowler he is."

Player-of-the-match Joy said he was "a bit disappointed" to miss out on a maiden double-hundred but was "happy overall with the contribution".

Balbirnie said he was hopeful his team would improve as they play more matches.

"We know how good they are in their own conditions. From skill point of view, we've to get there," he said.

"That'll come with more matches... The more our players are exposed to top-flight international cricket, they'll get better."

The teams now move to Mirpur for the second and final Test starting November 19 at the Sher- e-Bangla National Stadium.

That match will mark Mushfiqur Rahim's 100th Test appearance -- the first Bangladesh player to reach the milestone.