BAN vs IND 2022: Injured Mohammed Shami out of Bangladesh ODIs, Umran Malik named replacement

Ace Indian pacer Mohammed Shami picked up a shoulder injury and didn’t travel with the Indian contingent to Bangladesh for the bilateral series, as per the BCCI release. Shami is now asked to report to the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for his recovery. The fast bowler injured his shoulder ahead of the Bangladesh series, thus ruling him out of the ODIs, beginning Sunday, December 4th in Dhaka. While there is no confirmation as to by when will he be back on the board, Shami’s current situation puts his participation in the two Tests in limbo as well.

"Fast bowler Mohd. Shami sustained a shoulder injury during a training session in the lead-up to the ODI series against Bangladesh. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team at the NCA, Bengaluru, and will not be able to take part in the three-match series," the BCCI press release said.

Besides Shami, India will also miss the services of star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who also got ruled out of the Bangladesh series due to an injury he suffered in the Asia Cup this year. With this Test series against Bangladesh falling under the World Test Championship cycle and considering there is no Jasprit Bumrah in the squad too, the Indian bowling line-up will be under little pressure during the red-ball series.

Umran Malik named replacement

The BCCI on Saturday, December 3rd, in a press release, announced pace bowling sensation Umran Malik will replace Mohammed Shami in the ODI squad. Malik will partner with Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, and Kuldeep Sen in Oner-Dayers, while in Tests, the onus will be on Umesh Yadav and Siraj as India is likely to field at least two spinners on those tracks.

The three-match ODI series starts on Sunday, with Tests scheduled to begin on December 14th in Chattogram.

Here is India’s squad for Bangladesh ODIs and Tests –

Updated India ODI Squad: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Umran Mali, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen