BAN vs ENG: Bangladesh beat world champions England for first time in shortest format, take 1-0 lead

Shakib Al Hasan-led Bangladesh defeated T20 world champions England by six wickets in the three-match T20I series opener, in Chattogram, on Thursday (March 9). The Bangla Tigers, who lost the three ODIs 1-2, put up a clinical display with both bat and ball and emerged on top courtesy of top performances from Hasan Mahmud and Najmul Shanto.

Opting to bowl first, on a sluggish surface, the Bangladesh bowlers kept it tight versus the English batters. Philip Salt and skipper Jos Buttler stitched an impressive 80-run stand in the first ten overs but Salt fell for 38. The England captain held one end before he departed for a 42-ball 67. The visitors lost the plot from thereon. They were not allowed to score freely with Mahmud returning with 2 for 26 along with Taskin and Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman as well as skipper Shakib chipping in with a wicket each. As a result, England only managed a moderate 156/6.

In reply, Bangladesh batters got off to starts but it was Shanto's 30-ball 51, laced with 8 fours, which took his side home. Towhid Hridoy, Rony Talukdar and captain Shakib (24-ball 34 not out) also contributed in the home side's easy win (with two overs to spare). The second and penultimate tie will be held at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on March 12.

Notably, this is Bangladesh's first-ever win over England in the shortest format and they now lead the series 1-0.

WHAT THEY SAID

After the loss, Buttler said, "Bangladesh finished the inning really well. We couldn't manage to get away. We were probably 20 runs short and we had to chase it in the field. Low bounce and a little bit slow but it was consistent throughout. Bangladesh came out and played with a lot of intent and that put us under a lot of pressure. We've got a lot of all-rounders, blessed to be in this position."