Ballon D'or 2022: From list of contenders to live streaming details - Everything you need to know

The Ballon D'or 2022 award ceremony is set to take place in the early hours of Tuesday (October 18) in India. It remains one of the most-awaited award ceremony in the football fraternity and the excitement is at its peak this time around as well. Last year, Argentina captain and Paris Saint Germain's (PSG) Lionel Messi had won the award for the seventh time.

In the last edition of the high-profile award ceremony, many had expected Robert Lewandowski to walk away with the top honours. However, Messi won the award with Lewandowski coming second. "I want to tell Robert that it is an honor for me to be up against him," Messi said. "You deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner. I think France Football should give you your Ballon d'Or so you can have it like you deserve.

"Hopefully France Football can give it to you to have in your home, because you were the true winner if it weren't for the pandemic. You should have one in your house too," Messi lauded the Polish star during his victory speech.

This year, Karim Benzema is considered to be the strongest contender to lift the award -- having played a key role in helping Real Madrid win both the La Liga and Champions League last season. Apart from the this, the Ballon D'or Feminin (best female football), Yashin Trophy (best goalkeeper in men's), and the Kopa trophy (Best U-21 footballer) will also be handed out in the ceremony, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 Ballon D'or ceremony:

When will the Ballon D'or ceremony take place?

The Ballon D'or ceremony will be held on Tuesday (October 18) at 12:00AM IST

Where will the Ballon D'or ceremony be held?

The Ballon D'or ceremony will take place at Theatre du Chatelet, Paris.

Where to watch the Ballon D'or ceremony on TV in India?

The Ballon D'or ceremony's live telecast will be on Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD in India.

Where to watch the Ballon D'or ceremony online in India?

The Ballon D'or ceremony's live streaming will be on the Sony Liv app and website in India.

The contenders:

'France football' released its nominations for the award. Full list -

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Casemiro (Real Madrid)

Heung-Min Son (Tottenham)

Fabinho (Liverpool)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Dusan Vlahovic (Juventus)

Joao Cancelo (Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Mike Maignan (AC Milan)

Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Sadio Mane (Bayern Munich)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid)

After Messi (7), Cristiano Ronaldo has won the award for as many as five times with Luka Modric being the only other current player along with Messi and Ronaldo to have won the award. The Argentine, however, has not been nominated this time around.