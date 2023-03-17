Balancing the spinners in XI for WTC final would be challenging for Rohit Sharma, feels Sachin Tendulkar

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar feels India will have a chance to win the World Test Championship final against Australia in England later this year. Having missed out on winning it on the previous occasion against New Zealand a couple of years back, India will want to change that equation this time.

Speaking exclusively at the India Today Conclave, Sachin said India have played well and have a balanced team this time too. But they have to be wary of outside factors like overhead conditions before picking the right XI for the one-off final.

“We have played well and we have a good team, a balanced team. In those conditions, you have to see the overhead conditions and then also, the forecast comes into play. In Test cricket, you will have to understand conditions for the next five days and pick the squad accordingly,” Sachin said.

Even during the 2021 WTC final against New Zealand, India played two spinners, Ravindra Jadeja and Ravi Ashwin - and instead compromised on a batter in Hanuma Vihari, which eventually cost them as they lost the match by eight wickets. Commenting on the same, Sachin said for Rohit, it would challenging to fit in both the spinners in the XI, looking at their recent exploits.

“It would be slightly challenging for a captain to have extra spinners in the team to get the balance right. I am only thinking from India’s point of view, let Australians do what they want to do. We stand a very good chance,” the Master Blaster added.

Meanwhile, Australia was the first team to qualify for the WTC finals after beating India in the third Test in Indore by nine wickets. For India to qualify, they had to beat Australia in the final Test else they needed New Zealand to either win one of the two Tests or at least play a draw against Sri Lanka. Much to the delight of the Indian cricket fans, the second scenario happened as New Zealand beat Sri Lanka in the first Test by two wickets.