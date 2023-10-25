Badminton: PV Sindhu enters second round of French Open, Chirag-Satwiksairaj also progress ahead

On Tuesday (Oct 24), Indian star shuttler PV Sindhu edged past Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung to progress to the second round in the women's singles of the French Open Super 750 badminton tournament. Sindhu had a tough time but moved past her opposition 12-21, 21-18, 21-15 after 69 minutes of intense battle.

Meanwhile, the newly-crowned world number one pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also entered the men's doubles second round earlier in the competition. Talking about their clash, they beat world No. 34 Lucas Corvee and Ronan Labar 21-13, 21-13 in a contest which lasted only for 35 minutes as the Indian pairing once again continued their good show on the court.

Satwik and Chirag will next lock horns with the three-time world champions Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan of Indonesia. The 2014 Asian Games gold medallists defeated Chinese Taipei's Lu Ching Yao and Yang Po Han to set up a tough match against the Indian pair.

For Sindhu, the 28-year-old will lock horns with Thailand's Supanida Katethong on Thursday (Oct 26). In head-to-head, she leads Jatethong 6-2 with Sindhu defeating her most recently in the Denmark Open quarter-finals.

With Sindhu and Chirag-Satwik progressing ahead, all eyes are now on the other Indian shuttlers as well. In this regard, Kidambi Srikanth will be up against France's Tomav Popov Junior whereas Lakshya Sen will lock horns with another Frenchman, Arnaud Merkle on Wednesday (Oct 25). It will be interesting to see how the two fare in their upcoming games.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE