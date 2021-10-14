Babar Azam makes BIG claim ahead of marquee face-off between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup

The T20 World Cup is set to be held in the UAE, from October 17. While the tournament will start with the qualifying round, along with the warm-up encounters from October 18-20, cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the India-Pakistan clash in the showpiece event, which will take place on October 24.

For the unversed, India and Pakistan lock horns with each other only during ICC events or multi-nation tournaments owing to their poor political relations. Thus, whenever the two cricketing giants meet in big-ticket tournaments, it makes heads turn and becomes one of the most anticipated matches of the mega event.

So far, India have have a 5-0 lead over Pakistan in T20 WC history. Thus, the pressure will be on the Babar Azam-led Men in Green when they face Virat Kohli's Team India. However, Babar feels his side will be able to break their jinx versus India in the forthcoming edition.

In an interview with the International Cricket Council (ICC) website, the Pakistan captain Babar said, "We've been playing cricket in UAE for the past 3-4 years and we know the conditions really well. We know how the wicket will behave and the adjustments batters will have to make. On the day who plays the better cricket, wins the match. If you ask me, we will win."

He further opined, "Your belief and confidence as a group matter a lot before a tournament. As a team, our confidence and morale are really high. We are not thinking of the past but the future. We are preparing for that. I am fully confident that we are well prepared and will play good cricket on the day."

"All the players have entered the side after a good domestic performance. We have a lot to learn from the senior players in the side because they have so much experience, they have played the World Cup and leagues before. 7-8 players in our squad have also played the Champions Trophy before which brings out different confidence," added Babar.

The last time India met Pakistan in the T20 WC was during the 2016 edition, when MS Dhoni-led Men in Blue thrashed Pakistan by 6 wickets. Moreover, the last face-off between both teams came during the 2019 ODI World Cup, where Kohli's India beat Sarfaraz Ahmed & Col by 89 runs (DLS method).

India and Pakistan are placed in Pool B in the 2021 T20 WC, along with New Zealand, Afghanistan and two other teams from the qualifiers. Pakistan have lots to play for vs Team India. Will they break their World Cup-jinx vs their arch-rivals? Only time will tell..