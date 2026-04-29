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Babar Azam equals Kohli, Abhishek Sharma's T20 feat with second PSL 2026 hundred

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Apr 29, 2026, 18:24 IST | Updated: Apr 29, 2026, 18:24 IST
Babar Azam equals Kohli, Abhishek Sharma's T20 feat with second PSL 2026 hundred

Babar Azam equals Kohli, Abhishek Sharma's T20 feat with second PSL 2026 hundred Photograph: (Others)

Story highlights

Babar Azam scripts history in PSL 2026, equaling a massive T20 feat held by Virat Kohli. See how the Peshawar Zalmi captain broke world records with his 13th ton.

Pakistan’s modern-day great Babar Azam has roared back to form with his second PSL 2026 hundred on Tuesday (Apr 28) in Karachi. Babar, who opens for Peshawar Zalmi, slammed a clinical 103 batting first, helping his team score 221 for seven in the first innings against Islamabad United. Even though his team won the match by 70 runs, qualifying for the season’s final, his latest T20 century saw him go par with Indian batting legend Virat Kohli and ranked number one T20I batter Abhishek Sharma for batters with the most T20 hundreds in a country.

Babar broke a few records en route to his 13th T20 hundred. While he surpassed former South African legend Faf du Plessis (8) for most T20 hundreds as a team captain, smashing his ninth and counting thus far, Babar equalled Virat and Abhishek’s tally of eight T20 hundreds in a country. The two Indians, however, have scored nine T20 hundreds (overall) to date, with the former Pakistan captain just behind Chris Gayle on the all-time tally.

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“I’m starting to feel like I’m getting back to my best. I’m trying to keep things simple and trust my skills, and just execute my game according to the situation – what the pitch demands, how to handle different bowlers, and when to attack. The hard work I put in before the PSL is helping now,” Zalmi captain Babar reflected on his performance.

Babar’s record PSL season

Babar currently leads the run tally among all players in this edition. With 588 runs and counting in 10 contested matches, Babar averages 84 with the bat, while striking at 146.27. Thus far this season, the seasoned campaigner has slammed 60 boundaries and 15 sixes, pushing his case for a return to Pakistan’s limited-over units.

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On the other hand, Abhishek and Kohli are also among the top run-getters in IPL 2026 so far. While SRH opener sits in the second place with 380 runs in just eight outings, including a match-winning 135, Kohli is not far, occupying the fourth place with 351 runs to his name. Virat averages 58.50 with the bat and a strike rate of 162.50.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

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