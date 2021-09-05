Avani Lekhara to be India's flag bearer during Tokyo Paralympics 2020 closing ceremony

Avani Lekhara, who became the first Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics, will be India's flag-bearer at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony that will be held on Sunday.

19-year-old Avani Lekhara became India's first woman to win a gold in the Paralympics. She also won India's first medal in shooting at the Tokyo Paralympics in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event, earlier this week.

Lekhara won the gold medal with a total score of 249.6 (new Paralympic record) in the summit clash. In this way, she also ended up equalling the world record.

Speaking of the youngster Avani, she qualified for the final finishing 7th in the qualification round with a total score of 621.7. Post a slow start, Avani staged a good recovery to storm into the finals of the showpiece event. She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempt to be in the game before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification.

She also won a bronze medal in the 50m event.

Records created by Avani -

First Indian woman to win two medals in the same Paralympics

First India woman to win Paralympics gold

First medal for India in shooting in Paralympics

Broke the para record

Equalled the world record

India's current medal tally stands at 19, including five gold medals, eight silver medals, and six bronze medals.