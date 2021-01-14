Australian Open: Player reveals he was allowed to board flight despite COVID-19 positive test

American tennis player Tennys Sandgren on Wednesday claimed that he was allowed to board a charter flight en route to Melbourne for the Australian Open despite testing positive for COVID-19.

The Australian state of Victoria has imposed the 'strictest rules' for all the participants ahead of the 2021 season-opening Grand Slam with players, officials and support staff set to arrive via 15 chartered flights over the next few days.

However, after boarding the flight to Melbourne for the Australian Open, Sandgren claimed that he had returned coronavirus positive earlier in the week. Sangren had earlier hinted that he was unlikely to travel due to the positive test.

However, taking to social media platform Twitter, Sandgren confirmed he is “on the plane" before terming Tennis Australia and Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley as "a wizard".

Covid positive over thanksgiving

Covid positive on monday



Yet pcr tests are the “gold standard”?



Atleast I get to keep my points 😂 — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 13, 2021 ×

Wow I’m on the plane



Maybe I just held my breath too long..



Craig Tiley is a wizard — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 14, 2021 ×

Taken aback by Sandgren's tweet, Australian Open issued a statement to explain the situation and reason behind the decision to allow Sandgren to board the flight to Melbourne.

“Anyone waiting to travel to the AO who has previously tested positive to COVID-19 is required to provide additional and highly detailed medical information as proof they are a recovered case and no longer infectious or a risk to the community,” the statement said.

“In the case of Tennys Sandgren, who has self-disclosed that he previously tested positive in late November, his medical file had to reviewed by Victorian health authorities. Upon completion of that review he was cleared to fly.”

Sandgren later tweeted that his two tests were less than eight weeks apart while adding he was sick in November and has totally recovered now.

"A lot couch virologists out there. My two tests were less than 8 weeks a part. I was sick in November, totally healthy now. There’s not a single documented case where I would be contagious at this point. Totally recovered!," he tweeted.

A lot couch virologists out there. My two tests were less than 8 weeks a part. I was sick in November, totally healthy now. There’s not a single documented case where I would be contagious at this point. Totally recovered! — Tennys Sandgren (@TennysSandgren) January 14, 2021 ×

Tennys Stangren’s positive result was reviewed by health experts and determined to be viral shedding from a previous infection, so was given the all clear to fly. No one who is COVID positive for the first time - or could still be infectious - will be allowed in for the Aus Open — Lisa Neville (@LisanevilleMP) January 14, 2021 ×

Sandgren, world no. 50, is set to appear in his fourth main draw appearance at the Australian Open after reaching the quarter-final of the tournament in 2020. He went on to lost to Roger Federer after failing to bag seven match points.