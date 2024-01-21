Australian Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes 20th seed Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to book QF berth

Novak Djokovic will feature in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024 after thrashing 20th seed Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday (Jan 21). Djokovic, bidding to win his 11th Australian Open title was at his fluent best on Sunday as he won the opening two sets without conceding a game before punching his ticket to the last eight with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. He will next face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz, in what could be a repeat of last year’s final if the former prevails against the American.

In one of the most one-sided fourth round clash, Djokovic got the better of Frenchman Mannarino in less than two hours at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. The Serb won the opening two games 6-0, 6-0 and was never pushed to the limit. Mannarino looked nervous and completely surrendered against the 10-time champion. He did win three games in the third set, but the World No.1 kept his cool and held his serve to punch his ticket to the next round of the Australian Open.

So far at the Australian Open, Djokovic has dropped only two sets and looks in great touch to conquer yet another title at the Melbourne Park. Not since 2018 he has lost a match at the Australian Open and has now extended his winning streak to 32 matches. Overall he has 92 wins at the Australian, second most to great Roger Federer.