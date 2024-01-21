Australian Open: Novak Djokovic thrashes 20th seed Adrian Mannarino in straight sets to book QF berth
Novak Djokovic will feature in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open 2024 after thrashing 20th seed Adrian Mannarino in straight sets on Sunday (Jan 21). Djokovic, bidding to win his 11th Australian Open title was at his fluent best on Sunday as he won the opening two sets without conceding a game before punching his ticket to the last eight with a scoreline of 6-0, 6-0, 6-3. He will next face the winner of Stefanos Tsitsipas and Taylor Fritz, in what could be a repeat of last year’s final if the former prevails against the American.
Djokovic thrashes Mannarino
In one of the most one-sided fourth round clash, Djokovic got the better of Frenchman Mannarino in less than two hours at the iconic Rod Laver Arena. The Serb won the opening two games 6-0, 6-0 and was never pushed to the limit. Mannarino looked nervous and completely surrendered against the 10-time champion. He did win three games in the third set, but the World No.1 kept his cool and held his serve to punch his ticket to the next round of the Australian Open.
So far at the Australian Open, Djokovic has dropped only two sets and looks in great touch to conquer yet another title at the Melbourne Park. Not since 2018 he has lost a match at the Australian Open and has now extended his winning streak to 32 matches. Overall he has 92 wins at the Australian, second most to great Roger Federer.
If he does win the Australian Open it will be his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam singles title leapfrogging Australian great Margaret Court with whom he currently shares the accolade. Court along with 24 Grand Slam titles won 11 Australian Open titles in the 1960’s and 70’s. A win for Djokovic will see him surpass her legacy as well.
The 36-year-old now awaits the winner of Tsitsipas and Fritz, with both bidding to win their maiden Grand Slam titles. Djokovic beat Tsitsipas in the 2023 Australian Open final to win his 10th title at Melbourne Park.