/Australian Open 2026: Prize money pool announced with 16% hike; full details inside

Players at this month's Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool, with organisers on Tuesday announcing a 16 per cent increase in the total purse to AUS $111.5 million (US $75 million). The winners of the men's and women's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home AUS $4.15 million (US $2.79 million), up 19 per cent from last year's AUS $3.5 million.

The players beaten in the opening round will get AUS $150,000 (US $100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive AUS $40,500 (US $27,200).

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia's commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," he said. “By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

The tournament gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys defending their titles.

Prize Money at the 2026 Australian Open

Singles Winner – AUS $4,150,000

– AUS $4,150,000 Singles Runner up – AUS $2,150,000

– AUS $2,150,000 Singles Semifinalist – AUS $1,250,000

– AUS $1,250,000 Singles Quarterfinalist – AUS $750,000

– AUS $750,000 Singles Round 4 – AUS $480,000

– AUS $480,000 Singles Round 3 – TBA

– Singles Round 2 - AUS $327,750

- AUS $327,750 Singles Round 1 - AUS $150,000