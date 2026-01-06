Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Sports
  • /Australian Open 2026: Prize money pool announced with 16% hike; full details inside

Australian Open 2026: Prize money pool announced with 16% hike; full details inside

Gautam Sodhi
Edited By Gautam Sodhi
Published: Jan 06, 2026, 10:36 IST | Updated: Jan 06, 2026, 10:36 IST
Australian Open 2026: Prize money pool announced with 16% hike; full details inside

Australian Open 2026 Prize money announced with 16% hike; full details inside Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

The players beaten in the opening round will get AUS $150,000 (US $100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive AUS $40,500 (US $27,200).

Players at this month's Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool, with organisers on Tuesday announcing a 16 per cent increase in the total purse to AUS $111.5 million (US $75 million). The winners of the men's and women's singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home AUS $4.15 million (US $2.79 million), up 19 per cent from last year's AUS $3.5 million.

The players beaten in the opening round will get AUS $150,000 (US $100,750), while even those knocked out in the first round of qualifying receive AUS $40,500 (US $27,200).

Also read | Kyrgios urges Djokovic to play ‘as long as possible’ after Adelaide withdrawal

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Tournament director Craig Tiley said it reflected Tennis Australia's commitment to supporting tennis careers at every level, from rising stars to Grand Slam champions.

"From boosting qualifying prize money by 55 per cent since 2023 to enhancing player benefits, we're ensuring professional tennis is sustainable for all competitors," he said. “By supporting players at all levels, we're building deeper talent pools and more compelling storylines for fans.”

The tournament gets underway at Melbourne Park on January 18, with Jannik Sinner and Madison Keys defending their titles.

Trending Stories

Prize Money at the 2026 Australian Open

  • Singles Winner – AUS $4,150,000
  • Singles Runner up – AUS $2,150,000
  • Singles Semifinalist – AUS $1,250,000
  • Singles Quarterfinalist – AUS $750,000
  • Singles Round 4 – AUS $480,000
  • Singles Round 3TBA
  • Singles Round 2 - AUS $327,750
  • Singles Round 1 - AUS $150,000

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for the WION audience.

About the Author

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Gautam Sodhi

Meet Gautam, a seasoned journalist with over eight years of experience in covering the world of sports. I am a self-proclaimed cricket fanatic, having a deep passion for the game a...Read More

Trending Topics