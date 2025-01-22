USA’s Madison Keys has eased into the semifinal of the Women’s singles at the Australian Open 2025 after she beat Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina in three sets on Wednesday (Jan 22). Playing at the Rod Laver Arena, Keys beat Svitolina 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to advance to the last four.

Keys into semis

Having reached the Australian Open semis on two previous occasions in 2015 and 2022, Keys was up against Svitolina who was also bidding for her maiden title. It was the Ukrainian who drew the first blood in the match, breaking Keys in the decisive fifth game of the opening set. This led the foundation for Svitolina to pocket the opening set 6-3 and establish early dominance.

However, that dominance did not last long as Keys rallied back into the contest with three pin-point aces and winning 75 per cent of her first serve. Svitolina on the other hand struggled with her first serve winning just 57 per cent of points. Keys also had 20 winners compared to Svitolina’s seven, as the US star won the second set 6-3.

The third set was on even until the fifth game before Keys struck with a lethal counter-attack to break Svitolina. The 29-year-old American would consolidate on her advantage to book a place in the semis.

Double delight for the US?

Keys will next face the winner of the clash between Iga Swiatek and Emma Navarro in the semis. American fans could have double delight if the latter manages to pull off an upset. Swiatek will walk into the second quarterfinal as the clear favourite to win the match. However, if Navarro manages to win, it will be an all-American affair in the semis, meaning the nation will have guaranteed representation in the final.