Australia worried about Aaron Finch's injury as Lyon joins T20I squad

Australia has decided to bring in Nathan Lyon while they continue to worry about their in-form batsman and skipper Aaron Finch in the two remaining T20Is against India.

According to a Cricket Australia website, Lyon spinner was brought in to replace all-rounder Cameron Green, who has been released from the squad to play for Australia A.

Lyon has not played a T20I since 2018 and last he played was against Pakistan in Dubai.

Finch sustained a hip injury while fielding in Friday's series-opening defeat in Canberra and the team will make a late call.

Australia have already lost the services of spinner Ashton Agar (calf) and opener David Warner (groin) through injuries while quick Pat Cummins has been rested.

Finch's absence will spark the speculations on who will lead the Aussie side for the remainder of the series.

Former skipper Steve Smith, who served out a two-year ban on any leadership role following a 2018 ball-tampering scandal in South Africa, can be a viable option.

Australia and India arrived in Sydney on Saturday to play the two remaining Twenty20 matches on Sunday and Tuesday.

The teams will also play a fourth test series beginning in Adelaide on December 17.