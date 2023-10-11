AUS vs SA FREE live Streaming: How to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs South Africa live on mobile app online
AUS vs SA FREE live Streaming: Australia lost their tournament opener of the World Cup to India by 6 wickets. A partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli ensured things got under control for India.
AUS vs SA FREE live Streaming: Australia lost their tournament opener of the World Cup to India by 6 wickets. A partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli ensured things got under control for India.
AUS vs SA FREE live Streaming: Australia will clash with South Africa in the 10th match of the ICC World Cup at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, India on Thursday (Oct 11).
Australia lost their tournament opener of the World Cup to India by 6 wickets. A partnership between KL Rahul and Virat Kohli ensured things got under control for India.
On the other hand, South Africa opened their account in an amazing style with a massive 102-run victory against Sri Lanka.
Here are the live-streaming details of the AUG vs SA World Cup 2023:
How to watch AUG vs SA World Cup 2023 match live Streaming for free in India?
Fans can watch Australia vs South Africa, 10th World Cup match, live streaming for free in India on Disney+ Hotstar.
Where to watch the AUG vs SA World Cup 2023 match live in India?
Star Sports Network will telecast the Australia vs South Africa, 10th World Cup match, live in India.
When is the AUG vs SA World Cup 2023 match? Date
Australia will clash with South Africa in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on Thursday, October 12.
What time will the AUG vs SA World Cup 2023 match start? Time
The AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match will commence at 02:00 pm IST on Thursday, October 12.
What is the venue for the AUG vs SA World Cup 2023 match? Venue
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, will host the AUS vs SA World Cup 2023 match.
Here's a list of the live broadcasters in other countries:
|Country
|Channel Name
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV and Ariana News, Ariana TV website and www.sportsafghan-wireless.com
|Australia
|Fox Sports 501 & Channel 9 HD, 9GemHD, FoxtelGo, FoxtelNOW and Kayo / 9Now
|Bangladesh
|GTV, BTV, T Sports, Rabbithole
|Canada
|Willow TV, Disney+ Hotstar
|Caribbean Islands
|ESPN and ESPN2, ESPN Play Caribbean
|Central & South America and Mexico
|ESPN+
|Continental Europe and SEA(excluding Singapore)
|YuppTV
|Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket via NowTV, YuppTV
|India
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Disney+ Hotstar
|Maldives, Nepal, Bhutan
|SS1(HD+HD), SS1 Hindi(SD+HD), SS1 Tamil, SS1 Telugu, SS1 Kannada, SS2(HD+SD), Yupp TV
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket, Yupp TV
|MENA
|CricLife and CricLife Max, StarzPlay & Switch TV
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport
|Pacific Islands
|TVWAN Action and TVWAN Sports, Digicel app
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports, www.ptvsports.pk, Daraz, Tapmad, Jazz
|Pakistan
|A-Sports, ARY ZAP
|Singapore
|HubSports 4 and HubSports 5, Simulcast of their linear channels on StarHub TV+
|Sri Lanka
|Sirasa TV, Dialog TV & Event TV, www.kiki.lk & Kiki app
|South Africa and Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport Grandstand & SuperSport Cricket, SuperSport app
|UK
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Mix, SkyGO + Sky Sports App
|USA
|WillowTV, ESPN+ app
AUS vs SA Pitch report:
The Ekana Stadium pitch had help for the spinners and batsmen have been struggling to time their shots. The average 1st innings score is 210 where setting a high target won't be an easy thing.
AUS vs SA Squads:
South Africa Squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams.
Australia Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
