AUS vs PAK, 3rd Test: Rizwan, Jamal rescue Pakistan after poor start on opening day of SCG contest

Pakistan posted 313 in their first innings of the Sydney Test despite a poor start to the contest on Wednesday (Jan 3). Already trailing 2-0 in the series, Pat Cummins was the chief architect of early Pakistan's downfall as they had a horrible first two sessions on the opening day. However, rescue acts from wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (88) and Aamer Jamal (82) helped the visitors to fight back despite Pat Cummins’ third five-for in as many innings. Australia, on the other hand, closed the day at 6/0 with only one over bowled. An engaging day of Test cricket at the SCG comes to an end 🏏#WTC25 | #AUSvPAK 📝 https://t.co/9HGJrXtJyq pic.twitter.com/PSyjmcbEQO — ICC (@ICC) January 3, 2024 × Poor start for Pakistan

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss, skipper Shan Masood’s decision proved wrong as Pakistan lost both openers in the opening two overs. Both Abdullah Shafique and debutant Saim Ayub were dismissed for a duck as the visitors were 4/2 in the second over. Babar Azam (26) and Shan Massod (35) then tried to steady the ship but Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins had them at their mercy.

With Pakistan struggling at 47/4 and then 96/5, the visitors slowly found their way back into the match with Rizwan and Agha Salman (53). The pair stitched a partnership of 94 runs for the sixth wicket as Masood’s side found way back in the innings. Rizwan was later picked by Cummins, but Agha continued to hold one end.

Agha was later supported by Jamal as they helped the side reach 300 on a batting-friendly wicket at the SCG. Sajid Khan (15), returning to the side for the first time since 2022 also played a handy role as Pakistan crossed 300. Jamal’s impressive innings was brought to an end by spinner Nathan Lyon as Pakistan were bowled out for 313 in 77.1 overs.

Cummins got the lion-share of wickets with five while Starc ended with 75/2. There were wickets for each for Lyon, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Marsh.