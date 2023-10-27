AUS vs NZ Free live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 Australia vs New Zealand live
Story highlights
AUS vs NZ live streaming: Australia and New Zealand will clash in match no. 27 of 2023 Cricket World Cup on Saturday (Oct 29) at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. Check all the live-streaming details of the match here.
AUS vs NZ live streaming: Australia and New Zealand will meet in match no. 27 of the 2023 ICC Men’s World Cup on Saturday (Oct 28). The match is slated to be played at the iconic HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand at 10:30 am IST.
Australia has won three out of five games so far and is in fourth place in the points table. New Zealand, on the other hand, has won four games and is third in the rankings.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand live streaming details
Here are all the live-streaming details of Thursday’s match here:
India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar
Pakistan- PTV Sports
Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports
US and Canada- ESPN+
UK- Sky Sports and My5
New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: When is Australia vs New Zealand match to be played?- Date
The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played on Saturday, October 28.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: At what time Australia vs New Zealand match will be played?- Time
The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played at 10:30 am IST.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where will Australia vs New Zealand match be played?- Venue
The Australia vs New Zealand match will be played at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Uttarakhand.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of Australia vs New Zealand match?
The live-telecast of the Australia vs New Zealand match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia vs New Zealand match online?
The Australia vs New Zealand match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
AUS vs NZ, World Cup 2023: Australia vs New Zealand probable playing XI
Australia (AUS): WA Young, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, DJ Mitchell, MS Chapman, Tom Latham (C), Glenn Phillips, LH Ferguson, Trent Boult, MJ Henry
(With inputs from agencies)
