Aus vs Eng, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue:

Advertisment

Arch-rivals England and Australia will go head-to-head on Satuday (Feb 22) as they open their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. The contest will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as the two face off in Group A with two points up for grabs. Ahead of the key contest between England and Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Where to watch the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

Advertisment

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

What time will the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Saturday (Feb 22) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts



Champions Trophy 2025: Aus vs Eng Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.