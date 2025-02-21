Aus vs Eng, Champions Trophy 2025 Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue: Australia will take on arch-rivals England in the Champions Trophy 2025 on Saturday (Feb 22) as the two meet in the high-voltage clash. One of the oldest rivalries in world cricket, both England and Australia will look to make a good start to the Champions Trophy 2025 despite having injury concerns. Ahead of the key contest between England and Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025, here are all the details.

Advertisment

Where to watch the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match on TV?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be telecast on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match Live Streaming online on OTT?

Advertisment

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Which stadium will host the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Advertisment

What time will the Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match start?

The Australia vs England Champions Trophy 2025 match will start at 2:30 PM IST on Saturday (Feb 22) with the toss taking place at 2:00 PM IST.

Champions Trophy 2025: Aus vs Eng Head-to-Head Stats

Overall: Australia 91 wins, England 65 wins, no results - 5

Champions Trophy 2025: Aus vs Eng Pitch Report

Fast bowlers should get good help at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore as England and Australia look to make the most of the conditions. The pitch has historically favoured fast bowlers, so it will be interesting to see how it works on the match day.

Champions Trophy 2025: Aus vs Eng Weather Report

The contest should go ahead without any rain interruption as both England and Australia look to start on a winning note. The pleasant weather conditions should favour the bowlers while the temperature ranges between 25 and 30 degrees on the match day.

ALSO READ | Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma reportedly finalise divorce, share cryptic posts



Champions Trophy 2025: Aus vs Eng Squads

Australia: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood.