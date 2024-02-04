AUS v WI, SCG ODI: Sean Abbott strikes gold as Australia win match, series

Australia all-rounder Sean Abbott had West Indies on the floor in the second ODI with his overall performance, as the hosts won in Sydney by 83 runs, clinching the three-match ODIs 2-0. The right-handed cricketer smashed his second fifty in the first innings and took three wickets in nine overs in the second, helping Australia cross the winning line with relative ease.

Australia batted first at the SCG, with debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk making early inroads inside the first over, smoking Alzarri Joseph for a whopping six. The first five balls of Jake Fraser-McGurk's international career were certainly entertaining! #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/FeRxgFJZHO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2024 × Before Fraser could replicate his form (from the BBL) that helped him get his ODI cap, Joseph removed him in the first over. The seamer also picked Josh Inglis in his second over.

Following Steve Smith’s wicket (on five), Australia looked like struggling on a rather cloudy day in Sydney. Cameron Green and Marnus Labuschagne scored 33 and 26, respectively, while Matthew Short impressed everyone with his cautious approach.

The wickets kept tumbling at one end, with Australia’s scorecard reading 167 for seven at one stage.

However, right-handed Abbott bailed the home team out with his magnificent fifty, scoring 69 off 63 balls, hitting four sixes and one four.

Spinner Gudakesh Motie was West Indies’ star bowler, picking three for 28 in ten overs, as Australia scored 258 for nine.

Hazlewood, newcomers put Oz ahead

In the absence of most first-team players, including bowlers, the Hazlewood-led attack got Australia off to a remarkable start. Three wickets inside the Powerplay put West Indies on the back foot.

Captain and keeper Shai Hope, alongside Keacy Carty, gave little hope to the touring side, smashing 29 and 40, respectively.

Abbott and Josh accounted for their wickets, bringing Australia back into the game. Good luck playing that!



Josh Hazlewood has castled Shai Hope with a borderline unplayable delivery #AUSvWI pic.twitter.com/SjIngkzeNO — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 4, 2024 × Roston Chase, the last recognised batter on the list, could score only 19 as Australia tore into their tail to win the game and the series. Will Sutherland, who also made his ODI debut on Sunday, returned with two wickets.