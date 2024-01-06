AUS v PAK: ‘Hope I put a smile on everyone’s face’ – Retiring David Warner on his Test career

Australia opener David Warner ended his Test career on Saturday (Jan 6) with a fifty (57) in his last inning, helping Australia win the third and final match in Sydney by eight wickets, culminating yet another clean sweep over Pakistan. Following an emotional send-off with the crowd and even Pakistan players giving him a standing ovation, Warner opened up on how he wants to be remembered as a cricketer.

Much like how he had played and approached his game since emerging onto the international scene as a ‘nobody’, Warner said he wants to be remembered as someone who was exciting, entertaining and had put a smile on everyone’s face (with his exploits with the bat (mostly) and some time with his Tik Tok videos too).

A successful batter across formats at a position he batted regularly, Warner has the most centuries for an opener in international cricket, even ahead of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. Warner said he hopes his kids follow his footsteps and stay as inclined towards playing Tests as he was.

"[Would like to be remembered as] exciting, entertaining, and I hope I put a smile on everyone's face with the way that I played, and hopefully, the young kids out there can follow in my footsteps. White-ball cricket to Test cricket. It's the pinnacle of our sport. So keep working hard to play the red-ball game because it's entertaining as well,” Warner told the host broadcaster after Australia’s eight-wicket win at the SCG.

ALSO READ: David Warner hits 57 in farewell Test innings as Australia complete clean sweep over Pakistan in Sydney

Meanwhile, since his red-ball debut in 2011 against New Zealand in the famous Hobart Test, Warner played 111 more Tests, scoring 8786 runs at an average of 44.59. His career-best score of 335* came against Pakistan in 2019 at the Adelaide Oval.

Although Warner had barely missed any Tests during his 12-year-old career, not having him walking down the aisle for the home series against the West Indies (starting on January 17) would feel a bit empty for all cricket fans.

Sharing his thoughts on watching that series from the sidelines, Warner said,