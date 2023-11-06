Assam batter Riyan Parag set to earn maiden India call-up for Australia T20Is – Reports

Assam and Rajasthan Royals batter Riyan Parag might earn his maiden India call-up for the five-match Australia T20Is, starting November 23, per the latest reports. The right-handed batter has made headlines in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy (SMAT), with seven successive fifties for his state – becoming the first-ever batter to achieve this feat in T20 cricket.

Parag, who plays as a finisher for Rajasthan Royals in the IPL, bats at number four for Assam, has amassed 510 runs in ten matches, averaging 85 and striking at 182.79. He is the tournament’s highest run-getter and has been prolific for Assam in their run towards the semis.

Even in the Deodhar Trophy this season, Parag ended as the highest run-getter, scoring 354 runs in five matches with two centuries and one fifty. Playing for East Zone, Parag even picked 11 wickets at 19.09.

Given his latest credentials, the selection committee looks keen on trying him at the top level. Per a report in the Times of India (TOI), the sources close to the information said seniors might get rested, while several newcomers could find a place.

"Parag has been performing consistently in domestic cricket this season. It's hard to ignore his all-round performances. To add to his worth, he's also an excellent fielder," a source close to the information told TOI.

The reports also suggested the India T20I squad for Australia series will consist of players from the Asian Games-bound squad that won the gold medal by beating Bangladesh in the final in Hangzhou, China.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar to return

While India’s first-choice bowling-attack, including Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, alongside Kuldeep Yadav, will be on rest, veteran seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is said to get recalled for the Australia series. The right-arm swing bowler is on song in the ongoing SMAT, picking 11 wickets at 9.31, including a five-for against Karnataka.

"The selectors are likely to rest all the senior bowlers. In such a scenario, we need an experienced seamer like Bhuvneshwar to lead the attack. He may be recalled," the source added.

Suryakumar Yadav will captain India, while VVS Laxman will be roped in as the interim coach for this series.

Here is the schedule of India vs Australia 2023 T20I series –