Asked coach and captain to drop me: Mohammed Rizwan on not playing the New Zealand Test series

Pakistan cricketer Mohammed Rizwan has revealed that he had asked the team management to be dropped from the two-match Test series against New Zealand last month. The wicketkeeper batter said he did not deserve a place in the playing XI after a string of disappointing performances.

“You can ask the head coach Saqlain Mushtaq what I told him after the end of the England Test series," Rizwan was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

“I went to the coach and captain myself and told them that you can drop me because I haven’t performed. Two players are witnesses to this conversation," he added.

Rizwan admitted that he was happy to see his replacement Sarfaraz perform well and contribute to the team's cause.

"I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because that is what I wanted. I personally thought that since I wasn’t able to perform, I didn’t deserve to play in the next series."

Ahmed had a terrific series with the bat as he smashed 335 runs in the Two tests with an average of 83.75. He ended the series as Pakistan's highest run-getter. The former Pakistan captain made his comeback into the Test squad after four long years in the wilderness.

While Rizwan claims he played a part in Ahmed's selection, the latter had smashed a century and a half-century in the Quaid-e-Azam trophy in the last two outings in Sindh, prior to the comeback call.

Skipper Babar Azam in a press conference also conceded that Ahmed was selected based on his performance.

"As I mentioned before in the Test match presser, the way he waited, he remained undeterred and didn't lose hope. He did all his training, wicket-keeping and batting with dedication and executed his plans to perfection when he got a chance. He played a great knock in a crunch situation and that's a hallmark of an experienced player. It was a dream comeback for sure."

(With inputs from agencies)