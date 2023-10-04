Asian Games: India registers record tally as medals continue to galore in Hangzhou

India has slashed its Asian Games tally for the most medals in a single edition as the nation continues to rise at the continental sports event in Hangzhou, China. Competing at the 19th Asian Games, India broke its previous record of 70 medals on Wednesday (Oct 4) as they now march to the 100-medal benchmark, set before the start of the event. The latest achievement coupled with a great finish could see India finish in the top four of the Asian Games.

India shines brighter than ever before at the Asian Games!



With 71 medals, we are celebrating our best-ever medal tally, a testament to the unparalleled dedication, grit and sporting spirit of our athletes.



Every medal highlights a life journey of hard work and passion.



India rise high

Starting the day with 69 medals, India equaled their previous best after race walkers Manju Rani and Ram Baboo won the bronze medal in the 35km race walk mixed team event. However, history was scripted when Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Pravin Ojas Deotale won gold in the Compound Archery Mixed Team event as they took India’s tally to 71 medals in the Asian Games. This saw India record their best tally in the Asian Games.

So far at the time of writing, India has bagged 16 gold, 27 silver, and 31 bronze medals which totals 74 medals overall. This is India’s joint-best gold medal tally, having equaled the 2018 record from Jakarta while the 27 silver medals are also the best they have achieved in the games. In terms of bronze medals, India still needs six medals to surpass their 2014 Incheon tally where they amassed 36.

As things stand, India will intend to surpass the 100-medal tally they targeted before the start of the Asian Games. Shooters have been primary contributors to India’s success as they won 22 medals including seven gold, nine silver, and six bronze. Athletics has seen India rack up 23 medals where they have scripted history on multiple fronts.

India’s Boxing team and Rowing team come next with five medals each while there have been three medals each in Sailing and Squash. India also won historic medals in women’s cricket, Equestrian, Wushu, and other events.

With the men’s cricket team and Neeraj Chopra in Javelin Throw yet to spark magic, India could be on the rise in the overall medals. India still needs 26 medals to achieve the 100-medal mark with four days still to go before the closing ceremony of the games on Sunday (Oct 8).

