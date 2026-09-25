/Asian Games, Hockey: India women strengthen semifinal hopes with 3-1 win over Japan

The Indian women’s hockey team continued its unbeaten run at the Asian Games 2026 in Nagoya, Japan, with a 3-1 win over the hosts on Friday (Sep 25). The victory was India’s fourth in a row and put them in a strong position to reach the semifinals. Lalremsiami opened the scoring in the fifth minute before Ishika Chaudhary doubled India’s lead in the 30th minute.

Navneet Kaur then made it 3-0 in the 36th minute. Japan pulled one back through Shiho Kobayakawa in the 46th minute, but India held on for a comfortable win.

India will play Singapore in their final Pool B match on Sunday.

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The Indian team had started the tournament with a 19-0 win over Uzbekistan and followed it with a 17-1 victory against Indonesia before thrashing Thailand 20-1 to move to the top of Pool B.

India started strongly against Japan and took the lead through Lalremsiami’s field goal. They continued to put pressure on the hosts, although Japan defended well and created a few chances of their own.

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India earned five penalty corners in the first half but converted only one, with Ishika scoring from a rebound after Navneet’s initial effort was saved.

India extended their lead six minutes into the third quarter when Navneet produced a fine scoop after some excellent stickwork. The visitors dominated the period with sharp interceptions and a well-organised defence.