ugc_banner

Asian Games 2023: Indian Rowing team starts their campaign on positive note in Hangzhou

ANI
Hangzhou, ChinaUpdated: Sep 20, 2023, 09:35 AM IST

Asian Games 2023: Indian Rowing team starts their campaign on positive note in Hangzhou Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45 in the Asian Games 2023.

The Indian Rowing team got off to an excellent start at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday as the men's and women's teams showed a lot of determination to secure a gritty finish.

Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45.

Meanwhile, compatriots Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished in their respective Heat with a time of 6:27.01 With this, they both qualify for the Repechage where they will compete for Final A berths. The duo ended up behind China's Zhiyu Liu and Zhang Liang.

trending now

Meanwhile, the women's Rowing team also opened their account at Asiad on a positive note as Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured the spot in their Heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57. They will next compete in the Repechage round for a place in the final.

In the Men's Doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.

The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.

 

recommended stories

recommended stories

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

 

 

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

IND vs AUS: Irfan Pathan questions THIS star player's involvement before WC, 'you get a better spinner...'

Eight players, officials charged for breaching Emirates Cricket Board anti-corruption code

Baseball: Los Angeles star Shohei Ohtani undergoes elbow surgery, tipped for 'full recovery'