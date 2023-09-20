Asian Games 2023: Indian Rowing team starts their campaign on positive note in Hangzhou
The Indian Rowing team got off to an excellent start at the Asian Games in China on Wednesday as the men's and women's teams showed a lot of determination to secure a gritty finish.
Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh, competing in Lightweight Men's Double Sculls, displayed their determination by securing the second position with a time of 6:27.45.
Meanwhile, compatriots Satnam Singh and Parminder Singh also finished in their respective Heat with a time of 6:27.01 With this, they both qualify for the Repechage where they will compete for Final A berths. The duo ended up behind China's Zhiyu Liu and Zhang Liang.
Meanwhile, the women's Rowing team also opened their account at Asiad on a positive note as Kiran and Anshika Bharti, the Indian Lightweight Women's Double Sculls duo, secured the spot in their Heat by clocking a time of 7:27.57. They will next compete in the Repechage round for a place in the final.
In the Men's Doubles coxless, India's Babu Lal Yadav and Lekh Ram finished third by registering a timing of 6:42.59.
The Indian sailing team is set to participate in 12 out of the 14 sailing events on the roster of the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou.
