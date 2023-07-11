Asian Games: Big setback for Indian wrestlers after organisers reject IOA's request for deadline extension

Indian wrestlers and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) have been handed a major setback by the organisers of the Asian Games 2022 after they rejected the request for an extension of the deadline on Tuesday, July 11. The IOA had initially requested the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee (HAGOC) to extend the deadline to submit the names of wrestlers participating in the continental event in the coming September. This now means that India will have to announce their wrestlers’ contingent for the Hangzhou Games by July 22. India handed massive setback In a sensational development on Tuesday evening, India requested the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) to extend the deadline to submit the names of wrestlers by August 5. However, the plea has been rejected, and have been given time until July 22 to announce the wrestlers' squad for the Asian Games. Currently, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has been facing turmoil in events which has seen the elections postponed.

"The Hangzhou Organising Committee has rejected the IOA's request for further extension. They conveyed it to the OCA, and the OCA has conveyed this decision to the IOA," an official source from the Indian Olympic Association revealed to PTI.

A contingent of top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others have been protesting against the WFI chief and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan since January. Serious allegations of sexual harassment and molestation have been put on the WFI chief while the protests have been going on.

A contingent of top wrestlers including Bajrang Punia, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and others have been protesting against the WFI chief and BJP Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Singh Sharan since January. Serious allegations of sexual harassment and molestation have been put on the WFI chief while the protests have been going on.

Panel in Limbo Currently, the wrestlers' panel led by Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik has requested an extension for the trials before the final squad for the Asian Games is selected. However, since no trials have taken place, the Bhupender Singh Bajwa-headed panel has been left in limbo over the selection of wrestlers for the continental event.

The panel is responsible for holding the trials and selecting the wrestlers for the Asian Games 2022, which were postponed last year.

The HAGOC has fixed July 15 as the cut-off date for all participating nations to provide the names of their athletes for the Asian Games, scheduled to be held from September 23 to October 8.

