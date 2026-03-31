/Asian Boxing Championships 2026: Priya secures commanding victory; Jadumani falls short in close bout with top seed

India's Priya registered a dominant 5:0 win while Jadumani Singh pushed the top seed to the wire on Day 2 of the Asian Boxing Championships 2026 in Ulanbaatar. In the women’s 60kg category, Priya put on a clinical display to secure a 5-0 unanimous decision victory over Kazakhstan’s Rimma Volossenko, showcasing control and composure throughout the bout to progress to the next stage. She will next face China’s Chengyu Yang, the No. 2 seed in the category, in what promises to be a high-quality contest.

In the men’s 55kg category, Jadumani fought a closely contested bout against Japan’s Rui Yamaguchi, eventually going down 2-3 in a split decision. Yamaguchi, the No. 1 seed in the category, came into the tournament with strong credentials, including a silver medal at the Astana event and a bronze at the Boxing World Cup Finals, making him one of the favourites in the field.

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Despite facing a highly accomplished opponent, Jadumani matched him punch for punch, pushing the contest to the wire in what turned out to be one of the closest bouts of the day.

With a mix of dominant performances and hard-fought contests, the Indian contingent continues its campaign in the early stages of the tournament.

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