Asia Cup: Shaheen Afridi hands new-dad Jasprit Bumrah a gift following rain-hit day in Colombo – WATCH VIDEO

In the most beautiful gesture possible, Pakistan pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi gifts a box to the new dad in the town, Jasprit Bumrah, following the rain-hit day in Colombo during Asia Cup 2023. In a video uploaded by Pakistan Cricket’s official handle on X (previously known as Twitter), Shaheen is seen marching towards Bumrah with a gift box, and upon handing it to him, he passed on best wishes to his counterpart.

You can watch the video here –

Bumrah, following the Pakistan Group game on September 2 in Kandy, flew home for the birth of his first child, pictures of which he shared on his social media handles.

Our little family has grown & our hearts are fuller than we could ever imagine! This morning we welcomed our little boy, Angad Jasprit Bumrah into the world. We are over the moon and can’t wait for everything this new chapter of our lives brings with it ❤️ - Jasprit and Sanjana pic.twitter.com/j3RFOSpB8Q — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 4, 2023 ×

The ace seamer returned to rejoin the Indian Team ahead of the marquee Super Four clash in Colombo, which sadly for all cricket fans, got washed out on Sunday.

However, with the reserve day getting activated, both teams will resume proceedings on Monday, with India coming out to bat at 24.1 overs. If weather permits, it will be a proper 50-over game, as India will start from where they left on Sunday.

Earlier, after the India-Pakistan first game got washed out, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC), in coordination with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) – the original host of the tournament alongside BCCI, decided to add a reserve day for this game especially. That move paid dividends, as both teams will return to action on Monday.

India to play for three days on a trot

The Indian Cricket Team that last played their Asia Cup match on September 4 against Nepal (Group game) will now be in action for three days on a trot. Having batted on Sunday, they will be back on the field on Monday (for the reserve day), and then India is scheduled to play their next Super Four game against Sri Lanka on Tuesday, September 12, at the same venue.

Depending on the result against Pakistan, India could change their XI, considering providing rest to some players before the team returns to action to face Bangladesh in their last Super Four match on Friday, September 15.

India dominates in Colombo

After being asked to bat first, the Indian openers made light work of the best bowling attack in the world, taking them to the cleaners. The opening pair of Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill stitched a 121-run stand for the first wicket, hitting respective fifties, while Virat Kohli (8*) and KL Rahul (17*) are at the crease.

India will resume play on 147 for two.