Asia Cup: India beat spirited Nepal in rain-marred clash to enter Super Four, to face Pakistan on Sep 10

After their tournament-opener versus arch-rivals Pakistan ended with rain having the final say, on Saturday (September 02) in Kandy, Rohit Sharma-led India locked horns with Nepal in their final group stage game of Asia Cup 2023 on Monday (September 04). In another rain-marred contest, in Pallekele, Kandy, India were stretched with the ball by the inexperienced Nepal -- in what was both sides' first-ever international face-off -- but eventually won by ten wickets (DLS method).

With the convincing win, Rohit & Co. have entered the Super Four of the continental tournament, along with Pakistan from their group (Group A). In their first game of the next round, they will once again lock horns with the Men in Green on September 10. The venue is likely to be switched from Colombo to Hambantota due to the rain forecast.

Talking about the contest, India opted to bowl first. While the bowlers produced enough chances, India were sloppy and dropped three catches in the powerplays to give Nepal a good start. Openers Aasif Sheikh (58) and Kushal Bhurtel (38) stitched an impressive 65-run opening stand. Riding on Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja's breakthroughs, India reduced Nepal to 144 for 6 but handy runs from Gulsan Jha (23), Dipendra Singh (29) and Sompal Kami (48) propelled Nepal to 230 all-out in 48.2 overs.

India's run-chase began with a lengthy rain break. At that time, they were 17 for no loss in 2.1 overs before rain made its presence felt once again. After a long delay, the revised target was 145 in 23 overs. After the break, Nepal continued to make it tight for India but Shubman Gill started the counterattack before Rohit came to his elements versus the spinners, targetting the experienced Sandeep Lamicchanne, Sompal and Dipendra.

Rohit-Gill used their experience to dent Nepal's hopes in a jiffy. Hitman, who attained a special feat of over 250-plus sixes as an opener (252*), remained unbeaten on 74* whereas Gill ended with a sublime 67* to stitch an unbroken 147-run stand. India's top-order was tested against Pakistan pacers but Rohit-Gill will be feeling much better after their dominant show versus Nepal.

India face Pakistan on September 10 with the venue likely to be changed from Colombo.

