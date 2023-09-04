Asia Cup: 'Pakistan fans were chanting anti-India slogans' - Gautam Gambhir reacts to his obscene action

Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir has made heads turn during the ongoing Asia Cup. Currently part of the commentary panel of the continental tournament, Gambhir is in the news for showing the middle finger to a section of the crowd during the rain-abandoned India-Pakistan group stage clash, in Kandy, on Saturday (September 02). The video went viral where fans were allegedly taunting Gambhir by chanting Virat Kohli's name (with whom he had a spat during IPL 2023) before the ex-cricketer made the obscene action.

However, Gambhir has explained his action and made a big claim. The 2011 ODI World Cup-winning member claimed that not everything is shown on social media, alleging anti-India chants from Pakistan supporters in the crowd prompted him to make the controversial gesture. Thus, his action had nothing to do with Kohli chants.

'I can't hear things being said about my country'

Talking to the media on Monday (September 04), during India's final group stage game versus Nepal in Kandy, Gambhir said, "Whatever is shown on social media, there is no truth to it. People show what they want to show on social media. What actually happened was there were anti-India slogans being chanted, I heard chants of 'Hindustan Murdabad'. There were slogans about Kashmir also. So there will obviously be a reaction, one way or the other or laugh at it. There were a couple of Pakistani people... they were shouting anti-India stuff. Obviously, it was a natural reaction. I can't hear things being said about my country."

Gambhir further asserted, "That's why that reaction came out. If you talk bad about the country, what do expect me to do? Should I smile and go away or keep quiet? I am not that kind of a person. I just want to say this, when you have come to watch a match, support your team. There's no need to give political reactions there. There is no need to bring up Kashmir there. There is no need to speak ill about India. You support your team, your country. There were Indian crowd also, they were supporting their team."

"I am telling this to both sets of fans, when you come to watch a match, support your teams. No need to talk about the country and Kashmir. "Social media don't capture everything," the former Indian opener added.

#WATCH | Kandy, Sri Lanka | On his recent viral video during Asia Cup 2023, former cricketer and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir says, "What is shown on social media has no truth in it because people show whatever they want to show. The truth about the video that went viral is that if you… pic.twitter.com/RX4MJVhmyd — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2023 ×

Gambhir's action has certainly become the talk of the cricketing fraternity amid the ongoing action in the rain-marred Asia Cup. Talking about the multi-nation tournament, jointly being held in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, Pakistan have qualified for the Super Four from Group A, comprising India and Nepal whereas the Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue need a win over Nepal to proceed ahead. Even if they share points with the lowly-ranked side, they will be through.

From Group B, Bangladesh are pretty much through to the next round whereas Afghanistan need a huge win over Sri Lanka -- on Tuesday (September 05) -- to topple the Islanders and advance ahead. For now, the Lankans and Bangladesh look certain to reach the top-four.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE