/Asia Cup 2025 – Who will win between Bangladesh and Hong Kong: Match prediction and five key players to watch out for

Bangladesh will begin its Asia Cup 2025 campaign against Hong Kong on Thursday, September 11. The game will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Bangladesh will look to start the continental tournament on a winning note, whereas Hong Kong will look to create an upset and bounce back in the tournament. Here’s a look at the key players who could make a difference in this match.

Five key players to watch in BAN vs HK match

While Bangladesh looks stronger on paper, T20 cricket is full of surprises, where momentum can change in just one over. With that in mind, let’s take a look at five players who could play key roles in this match between Bangladesh and Hong Kong.

1. Taskin Ahmed (Bangladesh)

Taskin is the most experienced bowler in the Bangladesh team. He has been bowling well recently, taking 12 wickets in his last five T20 matches. He will be hoping to continue his good form and give Bangladesh a strong start in the Asia Cup.

2. Ehsan Khan (Hong Kong)

Ehsan is the most experienced bowler for Hong Kong. He has taken 128 wickets in 92 T20I games and is an important player for his team.

3. Mustafizur Rahman (Bangladesh)

Mustafizur is known for his smart bowling and his ability to surprise batsmen with different types of deliveries. He is especially good with the new ball and in the final overs of the game.

4. Babar Hayat (Hong Kong)

Babar is Hong Kong’s key batsman. In the first game of the tournament, he showed his power by hitting three sixes and kept his team’s innings steady when other batsmen were getting out.

5. Litton Das (Bangladesh)

Litton Das is the captain of Bangladesh and has been playing very well. He was in excellent form during the recent series against the Netherlands and will want to keep performing well.

Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong Match Prediction