/Asia Cup 2025: Bangladesh vs Hong Kong match today - Head-to-head, ground stats pitch conditions and more

Bangladesh are all set to play their first match of the Asia Cup 2025 against Hong Kong on Thursday (Sep 11) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Bangladesh are one of the stronger teams in Asia and will start as favourites against a Hong Kong side that lost badly in their first game.

In their opening match, Hong Kong were beaten by Afghanistan by 94 runs. Afghanistan scored 188 runs, thanks to good batting by Sediqullah Atal and Azmatullah Omarzai. In reply, Hong Kong managed only 94 runs for 9 wickets, with Fazalhaq Farooqi and Gulbadin Naib taking two wickets each.

Even after that big loss, Hong Kong captain Yasim Murtaza will hope his team can fight back and perform better against Bangladesh. Litton Das will lead Bangladesh in this match. The team includes strong players like Towhid Hridoy and Mustafizur Rahman, who will look to help Bangladesh start the tournament with a win. Let's glance at some key stats ahead of this encounter.

Head-to-Head Record

Bangladesh and Hong Kong have faced each other only once in T20Is. That match was during the 2014 T20 World Cup, where Hong Kong defeated Bangladesh by two wickets, chasing 109 with two balls to spare.

Pitch Report – Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

The pitch in Abu Dhabi offers a good balance between bat and ball. While batters can score runs if they settle in, both pacers and spinners can get some help early on. Chasing is usually easier here, so captains winning the toss might choose to bowl first.

Ground Stats – Zayed Cricket Stadium

Highest Total: Ireland – 225/7 vs Afghanistan (2013) Lowest Total: Nigeria – 66/9 vs. Ireland (2019) Biggest Win (by runs): Afghanistan beat Hong Kong by 94 runs (2025) Closest Win (by runs): Ireland beat Canada by 2 runs (2013)

Recent Results in Abu Dhabi (Last 5 Matches)