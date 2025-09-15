/Asia Cup 2025: DJ plays ‘Jalebi Baby’ instead of Pakistan national anthem in goof up. WATCH

Pakistan met with disappointment during its clash with India at the Asia Cup 2025 match on Sunday (Sept 14), as the Men in Green lost the match in just the 15th over after setting a target of 128 in 20 overs, to India. But an incident before the match caught the imagination of the spectators and cricket fans watching the match.

While the Pakistani players were geared up for their national anthem ahead of the match, a goof-up happened. The DJ mistakenly played 'Jalebi Baby' instead, shocking the players and the spectators at the stadium. The Pakistani players had their hands placed on their hearts when the Jason Derulo x Tesher track began to play, irritating the baffled players.

The song played for roughly six seconds at the Dubai International Stadium after which the mistake was immediately rectified by the DJ and the Pakistani national anthem Pak Sarzamin Shad Bad was played instead.

Indian players refuse handshakes

The shocking incident happened after Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav refused to shake hands with his Pakistan counterpart Salman Agha at the toss and the Indian players followed suit after the match.

The behaviour of the Indian team irked the Men in Green, who's skipper Salman Agha in retaliation refused to give a post-match interview.

Later, the team lodged a protest with Asian Cricket Council against Indian players for not shaking hands at end of their Asia Cup match, reported news agency PTI. Notably, a formal complaint was also made against match referee Andy Pycroft for asking captains to avoid handshakes post toss.

Why Indian players refused handshakes

The India-Pakistan Asia Cup clash was played under hostilities after the Pahalgam terror attack. In India there were demands that the Indian team boycott the match against Pakistan but the BCCI gave a green light in accordance with Government of India.

The call of not shaking hands with their Pakistani counterparts was taken by the team members themselves. Later, in the post match interview, the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav said "they took the call of not shaking hands" and added "Few things in life are ahead of sportsman spirit also. I've [said] it at the presentation as well, we stand with all the victims of Pahalgam terror attacks, stand with their families, and express our solidarity."