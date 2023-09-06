Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Check date, time, venue, schedule, squads, Live streaming and all you need to know

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: After witnessing the intense matches in the group stage, four teams that have qualified for Asia Cup 2023 Super Fours are Pakistan and India from Group A, and Bangladesh and Sri Lanka from Group B. The first match of Asia Cup 2023 Super Four will be held between Pakistan and Bangladesh on September 6 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore while the latter will also clash with Sri Lanka on September 9 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.

India will square off against Pakistan for the second time in the Asia Cup 2023 on September 10 at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Since, the previous match between the two teams had no result and fans are excited to watch which team will turn the game around in the upcoming match.



Here is all what you should know about Asia Cup 2023 Super Four:

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Match Format

The top 2 teams from each group qualified for the Super Four stage will play a round-robin series. The top two teams from Super Four will play in the final against each other on September 17 in Colombo.

When will the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s match be played?- Date

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four match will begin from September 6.

When to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s?- Time

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s matches will start at 3:00 PM (IST).

Where will the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s be played? Venue

Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s will be co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Where to watch Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s live in India

The broadcasting rights for Asia cup 2023 Super 4s is purchased by star sports for television.

The match shall be available on following channels:

Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada

Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023 Super 4s for free

To live stream the match, the game will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar platform.

Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:

Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports

Bangladesh: Gazi TV

United Kingdom: TNT Sports app

Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app

South Africa: SuperSport

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue September 6 PAK vs BAN Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore September 9 SL vs BAN R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 10 PAK vs IND R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 12 IND vs SL R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 14 PAK vs SL R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo September 15 IND vs BAN R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Super Four: Full Squads



Bangladesh squad:

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Naim Sheikh, Shamim Hossain, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

India squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Sanju Samson (travelling reserve)

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir (travelling reserve)

Sri Lanka:

Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanaka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Janith Perera, Kusal Mendis (vc), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Kasun Rajitha, Dushan Hemantha, Binura Fernando, Pramod Madushan