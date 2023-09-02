Asia Cup 2023: Ishan, Hardik lead India to respectable total after Shaheen Afridi wreaks havoc with ball
Story highlights
After a disappointing start to the contest for Rohit Sharma’s men at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, a matured 87-run innings from Hardik Pandya and an 82-run knock from Ishan Kishan helped India reach 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaked havoc after he scalped four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ended with three wickets each.
After a disappointing start to the contest for Rohit Sharma’s men at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, a matured 87-run innings from Hardik Pandya and an 82-run knock from Ishan Kishan helped India reach 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaked havoc after he scalped four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ended with three wickets each.
India reached a respectable total in their innings in the high-voltage clash against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday, September 2. After a disappointing start to the contest for Rohit Sharma’s men at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, a matured 87-run innings from Hardik Pandya and an 82-run knock from Ishan Kishan helped India reach 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaked havoc after he scalped four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ended with three wickets each.
More to Follow...