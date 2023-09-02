ugc_banner

Asia Cup 2023: Ishan, Hardik lead India to respectable total after Shaheen Afridi wreaks havoc with ball

Pallekele, Sri Lanka

Asia Cup 2023: Ishan, Hardik lead India to respectable total after Shaheen Afridi wreaks havoc with ball Photograph:(Twitter)

After a disappointing start to the contest for Rohit Sharma’s men at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, a matured 87-run innings from Hardik Pandya and an 82-run knock from Ishan Kishan helped India reach 266 in 48.5 overs. For Pakistan Shaheen Shah Afridi wreaked havoc after he scalped four wickets while Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf ended with three wickets each.

