Asia Cup 2023: Former India opener heaps praise on Babar Azam, says 'he’s truly an unbelievable player'

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has heaped praise on Babar Azam after blistering 151 runs in the curtain-raiser encounter against Nepal in the Asia Cup on Wednesday, August 30. The Pakistan skipper came out to bat at a crucial stage where the co-hosts were struggling at 25/2. However, a 214-run stand with Iftikhar Ahmed (109) for Babar helped Pakistan win by 238 runs and put one foot in the Super Four.

Chopra praises Babar

“Nepal seemed confident after getting the two early wickets and everything was going according to plan. But then comes Babar Azam. 19 centuries in 102 innings, he’s truly an unbelievable player and is in a league of his own. Now, of course, there will be people saying that ‘it's just against minnows and it’s a flat pitch’," Chopra said on JioCinema.

Babar has been in terrific form for the national side and has amassed more than 5,000 runs in just over 100 matches. His average of 59.48 is one of the best in the ODI format while also smashing 19 hundreds in the format. He played a key role for the Pakistan side to reach the final of the T20 World Cup in 2022. He has been the unsung hero of the Pakistan side and also led them to the semifinal of the T20 World Cup in 2021.

Babar will be a vital member of the team furniture if Pakistan are to win the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The Men in Green have not won the 50-over World Cup since 1992 when Imran Khan’s Pakistan got the better of the rest of the world. Pakistan haven’t won an ICC trophy since the 2017 Champions Trophy and will look to end their drought.

In Asia Cup, they will next take on India on Saturday, September 2 at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele where a win for Pakistan will see them finish top of Group A. Babar’s army have not won the Asia Cup since 2012 as they will look to end the 11-drought for continental glory.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE