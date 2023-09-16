Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming for FREE: How to watch IND vs SL final Live on your TV, Mobile app online
Story highlights
Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming for FREE: Asia Cup 2023 Live for Free: The final match of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled between India and Sri Lanka on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Here are the free live streaming details
Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming for FREE: Asia Cup 2023 Live for Free: The final match of Asia Cup 2023 is scheduled between India and Sri Lanka on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. Here are the free live streaming details
Asia Cup 2023 Final Live streaming for FREE: The Asia Cup 2023 series has entered into its final stage with two teams- India and Sri Lanka as the finalists. The final clash of the tournament is scheduled to be held on September 17 at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
India was the first team to qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 finals after defeating Sri Lanka by 47 runs in the Super Four stage. On the other hand, Sri Lanka made it to the finals after winning from Pakistan by two wickets.
Here are all the live-streaming details of the upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka.
trending now
Where to watch the Asia Cup 2023 final match live in India?
The broadcasting rights for Asia cup 2023 final game is purchased by star sports for television.
The match shall be available on following channels:
Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD + HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD+HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada
Where to live stream Asia Cup 2023 final for free?
To live stream the final game, it will be available for free on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.
Here is the list of live streaming and broadcasting details in other countries:
Pakistan: PTV Sports and Ten Sports
Bangladesh: Gazi TV
United Kingdom: TNT Sports app
Australia: Fox Sports and FOXTel app
South Africa: SuperSport
Here is all what you should know about Asia Cup 2023 Final:
When will the Asia Cup 2023 final match be played?- Date
The Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will be held on 17 September 2023.
When to watch the Asia Cup 2023 Final?- Time
Asia Cup 2023 final match between India and Sri Lanka will start at 3:00 PM (IST).
Where will the Asia Cup 2023 final game be played? Venue
Asia Cup 2023 final between India and Sri Lanka will be played at R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka.
Asia Cup 2023 Final Squads
India squad (IND): Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (C), Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana
With inputs from agencies