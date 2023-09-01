Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam's Pakistan make first move before high-voltage clash, announce Playing XI vs India

Pakistan have made the first move before the high-voltage clash against India as they announced their Playing XI on Friday, September 1. The two arch-rivals set to meet on Saturday will be the 14th time they meet in the continental event with India leading the head-to-head 7-5. Babar Azam’s men have gone unchanged from their opening contest against Nepal where they won by 238 runs in Multan. They will now look to wrap up the Super Four qualification on Saturday with a win against India in Pallekele.

Pakistan go unchanged

The co-hosts of the Asia Cup have named an unchanged eleven against India as skipper Babar tries to go with the winning combination against Nepal. Imam-ul-Haq will open the batting alongside Fakhar Zaman with Babar expected to come at his usual No.3. The skipper smashed 151 runs against Nepal and was seen in great touch while middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed also attracted attention with his 109-run knock.

He became the second-oldest Pakistan to player to score an ODI double hundred and will now look to nail down a place in the World Cup squad.

The pace attack will led by the always impressive Shaheen Shah Afridi who will share the new ball with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Afridi will be crucial to Pakistan’s success as he brings tons of experience. Nawaz will be the other key member of the bowling attack where he will spin the ball with Shadab Khan.

First of many clashes?

This could be the first of the multiple meetings between the sides in the Asia Cup 2023 as they could meet in the Super Four stage. Even if India lose on Saturday, a win for them against Nepal on Monday will guarantee them a passage in the Super Four. This could mean India and Pakistan could meet again on Sunday, September 10. The two nations met twice in a similar format last year when the Asia Cup was played in the T20 regulations.

In the opposition camp, India will be without KL Rahul as he recovers from injury prompting Ishan Kishan’s selection in the Playing XI. He could open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma or could play at No.5.

Pakistan playing XI for India match

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vc), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

