Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam-led Pakistan announce Playing XI for Nepal clash; Mohammad Nawaz in, Usama Mir out

Pakistan have announced their Playing XI for the curtain-raiser clash against Nepal on Wednesday, August 30 in the Asia Cup 2023 with no real surprises. The team led by Babar Azam recently conquered the tag of No.1 ODI team in the ICC rankings after they beat Afghanistan 3-0. The Men in Green have opted to go with Mohammad Nawaz as a spin option while Usama Mir missed out due to competition for places.

Pakistan make no surprise inclusion

As expected the ever-reliable Babar will lead the two-time champions against Nepal who is expected to bat No.3. Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq will be the opening pair as the latter will look to regain his form having started 2023 on a high. Mohammad Rizwan will come in as the wicketkeeper option with Agha Salman, who impressed during the Afghanistan tour getting the middle-order nod.

The pace attack will led by the always impressive Shaheen Shah Afridi who will share the new ball with Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. Afridi will be crucial to Pakistan’s success as he brings tons of experience and will look at the contest as a warm-up to the India match on Saturday. Nawaz will be the other key member of the bowling attack where he will spin the ball with Shadab Khan.

Pakistan are easily expected to make the Super Four as debutants Nepal will have a mountain to climb. The Men in Green will then face India in Pallekele on Saturday in a high-voltage clash. As expected if both India and Pakistan beat Nepal, they will feature in the Super Four clash on Sunday, September 10.

The two arch-rivals could meet again in the final if a certain set of results are met in the Super Four. Both India and Pakistan are also meeting in the ODI World Cup on Saturday, October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Pakistan playing XI for Nepal match

Babar Azam (C), Shadab Khan (vc), Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

