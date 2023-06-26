Ashes: 'This dude has been around for five minutes': Clarke tears into Robinson over Khawaja send-off saga

England seamer Ollie Robinson has irked quite a few Aussies with his ugly send-off to Usman Khawaja during the Edgbaston Test. After former stars Matthew Hayden and Ricky Ponting took a jibe at him, ex-Australian captain Michael Clarke is the latest to shush the seamer. Clarke advised Robinson to remain mum and concentrate on bowling and picking wickets instead of using his mouth.

During the first innings of the Edgbaston Test, when Khawaja was batting on 141, Robinson clean bowled him off a Yorker and gave him a send-off, calling him a f***ing p***k”.

While Robinson didn’t care much about this following the Test match, calling it usual among players from both countries during an Ashes, the touring team doesn’t seem to let go of it easily.

Speaking on Big Sports Breakfast, Clarke didn’t mince his words and slammed Robinson for the send-off he gave to Khawaja. Known to be vocal even during his time, Clarke said that had it not been about senior bowlers getting injured, Robinson wouldn’t have even been considered for the first Test. Citing examples of Jofra Archer and Mark Wood, both of whom missed the Edgbaston game, Clarke said,

“He needs to shoosh. If England were fully fit, you wouldn’t even get a game, Ollie. If Jofra Archer was playing, or if [Mark] Wood had been playing and was fully fit, old mate — I don’t know what town he plays for — he’d be back playing clubbies,” Clarke said.

He added if someone like James Anderson had given such a send-off, it would still make sense given his credentials in Test cricket, but Robinson, who Clarke feels has been around for a very little time, must look to take wickets only.

“I actually don’t know what he’s doing. If James Anderson is saying all this, he’s got street cred (credentials). He’s played 180 Test matches; he’s got a lot of wickets. This dude has been around for five minutes. He needs to concentrate on taking wickets. Ollie, just keep taking five-fors, and then you can say what you like,” Clarke added. England ready to even scoreline at Lord’s Despite Bazball making all the noises ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Australia came on top, handing England their first Test defeat under Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes. With Oz winning the tight contest with just two wickets, England would take the positives out of the match and aim to even the scoreline at Lord’s Test, which begins on June 28.