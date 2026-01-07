/Ashes: England’s Jacob Bethell savours ‘pretty special’ maiden Test hundred at SCG

England number three Jacob Bethell called his unbeaten 142 against Australia at the SCG a ‘very special’ inning, as he held on end, keeping England afloat in their quest to save this Test. Ashes came alive for the 22-year-old, who notched up his maiden Test hundred, also his first First-Class ton, in the fifth and final Ashes match in Sydney. His family celebrated his brilliant knock, cheering from the stands. His knock, however, helped England avoid getting all out on the fourth day, with their scorecard reading 302 for eight, leading by 119 runs.

"It's pretty special, it's not really sunk in yet. I haven't really had time to kind of reflect on it," Bethell said. "But to do that and have the family there was very special.

"My dad was a cricketer, so he knows how it feels to be out there batting, but I don't think that stops him from getting any less nervous."

Over the past 50 years, only Alastair Cook, David Gower and Ollie Pope were younger when they scored their first Test century for England. Bethell made his Test bow against New Zealand in Christchurch in late 2024, crunching half-centuries in each of the three Tests during the series after incumbent number three Pope slid down the order to keep wicket. His progress was then hampered by injury and Pope hitting form back at three. But Bethell was recalled for the fourth Test in Melbourne to replace Pope, scoring a gritty 40 in difficult batting conditions, with the number three position now his to lose.

Asked if finally getting a first-class hundred was a weight off his shoulders, the confident Bethell replied: "Not really, to be honest, it was always coming.

"But it's nice to get over the milestone. It will give me a lot of confidence to keep doing it."

With England having already lost the series and looking to reset after the Ashes, Bethell was quickly hailed as a player for the future.

"This was a coming of age," former England captain Cook said on TNT Sports. "Bethell affirmed what we already knew about his talent. He delivered on the big stage on a tough wicket, with the game on the line.

"I think it was right that he had to wait for his chance, but he has taken his chance and shown the future of England cricket batting after Joe Root."

Another former England captain, Michael Vaughan, echoed Cook's sentiments.

"Seeing how Jacob Bethell has played -- his technique is incredible. To play at this level for long periods of time, you have to have that," he said.

"He has played the ball straight, right under his eyeline.

"Jacob Bethell has played in a way that Test match cricket has been played for many generations.

“It was a masterclass in technique and composure.”