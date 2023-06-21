Ashes 2023: Twitter reacts as Australia beat England in Edgbaston thriller by two wickets

Australia skipper Patrick Cummins took his team home in the first Ashes Test by two wickets in another thriller at Edgbaston. The fans across the world couldn't keep calm after Cummins got the winning runs off a misfield and neither could the Aussie players.

Cummins added 55 runs for the ninth wicket with Nathan Lyon as the Aussies held off a mighty English effort led by Ben Stokes' wicket of Man of the Match Usman Khawaja. Have a look at the tweets here: PATRICK CUMMINS YOU KING 👑 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) June 20, 2023 × Test cricket is like a beautifully sung raga. You live the many moods of it. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) June 20, 2023 × An old-fashioned TEST will never be out of fashion ❤️ #Ashes — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) June 20, 2023 × AN ICONIC PICTURE.



PAT CUMMINS IS THE HERO. pic.twitter.com/D21lZiSjUX — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) June 20, 2023 × This is like watching Gabba chase without Rishabh Pant's knock. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) June 20, 2023 × Ben Stokes' sends Edgbaston in frenzy Australia were looking easy at 209/6 when Ben Stokes decided to bowl for the first time in 2nd innings. The English skipper bowled a superb slow leg-cutter delivery on which Khawaja chopped on and Edgbaston erupted. The Aussie opener, who had scored 141 in the first innings, scored 65 in second as well.

Cummins joined Alex Carey on the crease and the duo added 18 runs before Joe Root held onto a sensational return catch to dismiss Carey. England were all over Australia and almost got Lyon out on a short ball shortly after. Ben Stokes, who made a superhuman effort, couldn't hold onto the catch at mid-wicket as Lyon survived.

The Aussie pair then played each ball according to merit as England kept looking for a breakthrough which never came. The frantic final hour The new ball was available to England but they decided not to take it. The move, at first, gave England the wicket of Carey but Cummins then decided to turn on the heat. Needing 51 runs in final 15 overs (maximum possible), Cummins hit Root for two sixes in the first of those overs, bringing down equation to 36.

Lyon was dropped in the very next over as Stokes couldn't latch onto a catch. The Aussie pair then played relatively calmly even as the new ball zipped past their edge on more than a couple of occasions.

An edge off a short Ollie Robinson delivery, which seemed to get Australia one run out three needed, was pushed to boundary at third man. The Australian supporters, before whom the winning runs were given, erupted in joy and so did the Aussie dressing room after conquering Edgbaston by two wickets.

