Ashes 2023: Only Bazball can help England escape Australia's grip at Lord's, reckons Eoin Morgan

England remains in tight space following day three in the ongoing second Test at Lord’s; however, former captain Eoin Morgan feels only Bazball can help them escape Australia's grip in this Test. With the touring team leading by 221 runs with eight wickets remaining in their second inning, Morgan feels going ahead with the ultra-attacking approach is the only way the hosts can win the match and even the scoreline in Ashes 2023.

Though several pundits from both sides have down hard on England for playing ‘entertaining’ cricket and not worrying about results, Morgan feels the way this team has grown over time by playing the same style that now gets criticised, must continue with that and believe in themselves.

"I think England will stick with their method. It has been so successful for them in such a short space of time, and we have watched the growth of players that have not been successful under previous leadership,” Morgan was quoted as saying on Sky Cricket.

Since Australia have its nose in front as things stand, Morgan is not ruling England out, saying they can still make a comeback in this game, given they continue with the approach that brought them tremendous success over the past 12 months.

"You have to continue with that method, particularly in testing times. The last thing an England player in the dressing room wants to see is playing Australia at their own game Australia are the best in the world at that. England will only beat Australia playing England's game," Morgan added.

Injury scares keep England on toes

Worrying signs regarding injuries have made headlines in this Test, with Nathan Lyon from the Australia camp and Ollie Pope from England both likely to spend more time on sidelines than on the field. While Lyon is ruled out of the Test, shoulder injury to Pope on day three in Lord’s raises doubts over his participation while chasing.

Though spin-bowling coach Jeetan Patel has claimed Pope will bat at his regular number three during the chase.

Meanwhile, after England managed to weather the ‘bouncer-tactic’ storm on day two, they fell prey to the plan as they lost six wickets in less than hundred innings, giving Australia a 91-run lead.

Australian openers David Warner and Usman Khawaja made most of the batting conditions, adding 63 for the first-wicket stand. Though Warner and Marnus Labuschagne (30 off 51) are back in the hut, first match hero Khawaja is unbeaten on 58 from 123 balls, with Steve Smith at the other end.