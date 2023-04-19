Ashes 2023: Josh Hazlewood involvement hinges on IPL, Lance Morris out of calculation in busy English summer

Australia selection committee head George Bailey has commented on the team’s plan for the upcoming World Test Championship (WTC) final against India and the Ashes after they announced the squad. The selection committee announced the squad for the WTC final and the first two Ashes matches on Wednesday, April 19 and have kept faith in Josh Hazlewood while Lance Morris missed out with David Warner also returning to the fold.

"He's having a bit of a de-load period, which I think is about four-to-six weeks, and then he will start to start to build after that," chief selector George Bailey said.

"Conservatively, we'll probably look to rebuild Lance and hopefully have a really big crack at the summer.

The squad for the WTC final also sees the return of David Warner in the squad while the selection committee hopes for a positive outcome of scans for players who missed out due to fitness issues. The selection committee will announce the squad for the remainder of the three Ashes Tests in June and will hope for Morris’ return to the team.

"He'll get another scan in four-to-six weeks and we'll get a better indication of how that back's going."

The Aussies have traditionally kept a backup option on long tours like England and India and will have the luxury to call some of their prime bowling assets already present in England. The likes of Michael Neser and Sean Abbott are already getting used to English conditions and could be called into action if needed for the Ashes.

Both Neser and Abbott are playing in the English County Championship and will be available if there is a crisis of fast bowlers for the Aussies.

Australia plays India in the World Test Championship final at the Oval from June 7-11 before moving to the first Ashes Test against England at Edgbaston from June 16-20.

Australia touring party

Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vice-captain), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

