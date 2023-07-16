Ashes 2023: James Anderson set to replace Ollie Robinson in XI for home Test in Manchester

Veteran England seamer James Anderson is set to get recalled into the final XI for the do-or-die fourth Ashes Test at his home ground at Old Trafford in Manchester, starting Wednesday, July 19. It means now fully fit Ollie Robinson is likely to make way for him, per a report in the Guardian.

Following mediocre outings in the first two Tests, where pitches on offer were deemed flat, Anderson was 'officially rested' for the third Test in Leeds, and England brought in Chris Woakes as his replacement.

Meanwhile, after how the pair of Woakes and express pace Mark Wood performed in the third Test - helping their side win the first Test this time with super performances, both are likely to retain their place in the XI. It leaves England with Stuart Broad, who has been their most consistent bowler this summer, and is one to dismiss all three of David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith, at least once.

However, Robinson, who suffered back spasm during day one of the third Test, didn't bowl enough and might face the axe as England look to level the score in the home Ashes.

Backing his long-time bowling partner, Broad said the Anderson will put all those thoughts behind him and will play a crucial role in helping England square the Ashes so that the Kia Oval in London can play the all-important decider.

“At Lord’s, we had six of the best bowlers in the world bowling cross-seam bouncers, which tells you all you need to know about what the pitch was offering from a good length,” Broad wrote in the Mail on Sunday.

“But Jimmy has been one of the world’s best bowlers for a long time, and he can put those issues behind him. He’s bowled goodness knows how many overs at Old Trafford, and I’m expecting a big performance from him in a high-pressure game.” Rain to play spoilsport? The weather forecast predicts showers throughout the match, and if that happens and the game gets drawn, Australia will retain the Ashes irrespective of the outcome in the final Test at the Oval.

Meanwhile, the touring team have some selection dilemmas to settle, as questions over Warner's place in the side are being raised. Also, with Mitchell Marsh turning up and delivering on the D-day for Australia in the previous Test, it would take more than just a casual message from the selection committee to bench him for Cameron Green.