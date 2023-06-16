Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes uses Ravichandran Ashwin's name to talk on this issue

Winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015 will be on the minds of the England cricket team as the first Test in underway at Edgbaston. The Ashes, over the years, has produced some incredible moments and enticing duels. The face-off between David Warner and Stuart Broad has been one such face off which the cricket fans are very much looking forward to. Ahead of the Test series opener against Australia at the Edgbaston, England Test skipper Ben Stokes came up with a cheeky Ravichandran Ashwin reference while speaking on the issue. While talking about Broad’s selection in the playing XI, Stokes reportedly said, “It’s just one of those things – like Ashwin against me. Broady has been an unbelievable performer over many years. What the Ashes bring, it’s so hard to look past someone like that.”

David Warner vs Stuart Broad

David Warner faced difficulties in dealing with Stuart Broad in the 2019 series. The English pacer had dismissed Warner on seven occasions in 10 innings during that series. As for Ashwin's name, it's no surprise why Stokes mentioned the India spinner in the pre-match presser. The England Test captain has fallen prey to Ashwin 11 times in Tests and four times in the 50-over format.

David Warner's form

Coming back to the Ashes, David Warner’s dismal form in Tests has been a point of concern. The Aussie opening batter did play a fine knock of 43 in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. But in the second innings, the 36-year-old was dismissed for just one run.