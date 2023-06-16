Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes uses Ravichandran Ashwin's name to talk on this issue
Ahead of the first Ashes Test against Australia at the Edgbaston, Ben Stokes mentioned Ravichandran Ashwin when talking about David Warner and Stuart Broad.
Winning the Ashes for the first time since 2015 will be on the minds of the England cricket team as the first Test in underway at Edgbaston. The Ashes, over the years, has produced some incredible moments and enticing duels. The face-off between David Warner and Stuart Broad has been one such face off which the cricket fans are very much looking forward to. Ahead of the Test series opener against Australia at the Edgbaston, England Test skipper Ben Stokes came up with a cheeky Ravichandran Ashwin reference while speaking on the issue. While talking about Broad’s selection in the playing XI, Stokes reportedly said, “It’s just one of those things – like Ashwin against me. Broady has been an unbelievable performer over many years. What the Ashes bring, it’s so hard to look past someone like that.”
David Warner vs Stuart Broad
David Warner faced difficulties in dealing with Stuart Broad in the 2019 series. The English pacer had dismissed Warner on seven occasions in 10 innings during that series. As for Ashwin's name, it's no surprise why Stokes mentioned the India spinner in the pre-match presser. The England Test captain has fallen prey to Ashwin 11 times in Tests and four times in the 50-over format.
David Warner's form
Coming back to the Ashes, David Warner’s dismal form in Tests has been a point of concern. The Aussie opening batter did play a fine knock of 43 in the first innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India. But in the second innings, the 36-year-old was dismissed for just one run.
Australia captain Pat Cummins also recently shared his opinion on the opening batter. "I'm sure he's thought about it a lot over the last couple of years hoping to get another crack at it. Davey (David Warner) will have all his plans in place. I'm sure you'll see a bit more of an aggressive Davey than what you saw in 2019 and he's itching to get out there and have another chance at it," Cummins was quoted as saying by news agency IANS.
In red-ball cricket, David Warner has so far represented Australia on 104 occasions. The New South Wales-born has till now scored 8,202 runs at an average of 45.31. The opener has 25 centuries and 34 half centuries under his belt in Test cricket. Australia will come into the Ashes series having won their maiden WTC title. In the last Ashes, the Aussies had decimated the English side by a convincing margin of 4-0.