Ashes 2021: Australia suffers big blow as Travis Head tests positive for COVID-19, ruled out of Sydney Test

Australia batsman Travis Head will miss the fourth Ashes test against England in Sydney next week after testing positive for COVID-19, Cricket Australia said.

Head would remain in Melbourne and isolate for seven days, making him unavailable for the next test beginning on Jan. 5.

ALSO READ: 'Not the end of my career': South Africa's Quinton de Kock quits Test cricket

"As part of our testing procedures, we are PCR testing players, their families and our support staff daily," a CA spokesperson said.

Australian batter Travis Head has tested positive to Covid-19 following a routine PCR test.



As a precautionary measure Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have joined the Australian squad as additional cover.



Full statement 👇 pic.twitter.com/1j6o80qZJI — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 31, 2021 ×

"Unfortunately, Travis returned a positive COVID-19 result earlier today. Thankfully, he is asymptomatic at this stage. We anticipate that he will be available to play in the fifth men's Ashes test in Hobart."

Mitchell Marsh, Nic Maddinson and Josh Inglis have been called in as additional cover.

IN PICS | How India demolished South Africa at their fortress in Centurion to go 1-0 up

Australia have already won the five-match series after victory in Melbourne gave the home side an unassailable 3-0 lead.

Head was instrumental in Australia's win in the first test at the Gabba, scoring 152 runs from 148 balls.